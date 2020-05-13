Home

Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leaver-Cable Funeral Home, Ltd.
4886 Old York Road
Buckingham, PA
James A. Schmitt Obituary
James A. Schmitt passed away on May 9, 2020.

Jim was born in 1928 on a farm in Ingraham, S. Illinois.

He completed his fighter pilot training just as the Korean War was ending, and served four years with the Minnesota Air National Guard, flying P-51s. He joined TWA in 1956 and served 27 years flying the Martin 404, Lockheed Constellation, Boeing 707 and 747. He was promoted to captain in 1963 and flew around the world. He completed 20 years with the NJ Air National Guard, flying F-84F, F-86, and F-100 fighter aircraft. He retired from the USAF with the rank of Major.

Jim owned and operated a travel agency for 25 years in Freehold, N.J., where he was also president of the Optimist and Rotary Clubs. He later ran a bed and breakfast with an organic blueberry farm in Cream Ridge, N.J.

He moved to Bucks County, Pa. in 2004 where he served on the board of the Anchor Run CSA, and received his Master Gardener certificate from Penn State University at the age of 80.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Mancini, his brother John and sister Susanna, and his children Stephen (Lisa), James (Sandi) and Lisa (Michael), and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first-born son, Mark, in 1977.

Jim's Life Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, May 15 at Leaver/Cable of Buckingham, Rte 202 & Quarry Rd. Social distancing will be practiced. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's name to Doylestown Hospital HOSPICE, 595 West State Street, Doylestown PA 18901.

To share your fondest memories of Jim, please visit the website below.

Leaver Cable Funeral Home

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 13, 2020
