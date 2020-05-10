|
The Demopoulos family is saddened by the passing of Genevieve Demopoulos (88) and Dr. James T. Demopoulos (91). The couple passed away within hours apart on Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at Wesley Extended Care, Doylestown, Pa.
They were married for 50 years. James and Gene Demopoulos settled in New Hope and then Doylestown, where they resided for the past few decades.
James was born and raised in the Bronx/NYC, the son of immigrants from Greece, one of three brothers and a sister in a humble walk up tenement building. Through hard work and dedication, James trained to become a physician and was one of the first residents in NYU's world famous Rusk Institute. James became the Chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the world famous Hospital for Joint Diseases in Manhattan.
When James and Gene moved to Bucks County in the 1980s, James went to work for Temple, where he became the Chair of the PM&R department there and also one of the Associate Dean's for the School of Medicine. He also was President of the National Association for PM&R Physicians and authored many prominent articles and text books. James trained several hundred PM&R residents at Temple who work all over the U.S. and internationally. James retired from medicine 20 years ago and enjoyed his retirement with his wife Gene.
Gene was born and raised in Scranton, Pa. and moved when she was young to NYC, where she became an Administrator at the St. Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital in NYC. Gene was active for decades in health care, first as a hospital administrator and then for many years working tirelessly to raise funds for health care systems across New York City and later Philadelphia. She served on several Boards of Directors with the primary role of supporting philanthropy including planning many fundraising events which benefited all types of patients and helped many thousands of patients over the years.
James and Gene enjoyed traveling, collecting antiques and living in Bucks County.
They are survived by their three sons, Thomas, James and Nicholas.
Interment was private at Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine, Doylestown, Pa.
