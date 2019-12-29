|
|
James A. Wischusen of Saba, formerly of Furlong, Pa., departed on his final voyage on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was 69.
Jim was born in Jersey City, N.J. on Dec. 20, 1949. He grew up in Springfield, Pa. and played football in high school. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's at Temple University and was a licensed Clinical Psychologist. He dedicated his career to counseling families and helping troubled adolescents.
Jim and his beloved wife, Nancy, were married for 39 years. As Jim liked to tell the story, it was love at first sight when he eyed a beautiful blonde outside a Doylestown bakery shortly before Christmas. Two weeks later, they got married at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in New Hope on New Year's Day. They had two sons, Jeremy and Derek, who they raised in Pleasant Valley, Pa. in an old stone grist mill they converted into a home they called "the Mill." Jim and Nancy retired in a cottage on the island of Saba in the Dutch Caribbean, where they made many dear friends.
Jim will always be remembered for his storytelling. He had a special knack for weaving a story into even the most mundane of conversations. Although his family often remarked "we've heard this one," they all wish they could hear Jim tell one more story. His favorite stories were about his sons, the Mill, and his sailboat, the Dawn Treader. Jim and his family spent a year living on the Dawn Treader sailing up and down the East Coast. He always said the "boat year" was the best year of his life.
Jim was an avid reader and he loved to talk about history and politics. He had a special affinity for hot tubs and swimming pools. He loved watching football with his son, Derek, and enthusiastically cheering on the players. He was passionate about saving the environment for future generations and was a strong proponent of solar energy and hybrid cars. He also supported Saba's Sea & Learn Environmental Program. He cherished family gatherings and watching his grandson Kai's fencing tournaments and piano recitals. Jim loved his family, he was generous, and he believed in helping others.
Jim is survived by his sons, Jeremy and wife, Florevel, and Derek and wife, Clair; grandchildren, Kai, Cora, Tara, and Harper; sister-in-law, Lynn; brother-in-law, Remington; nieces, Ashley, Linsley, and Cori; and nephew, Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, his brother, Tom, his mother, Ginny and his father, James.
Service details will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019