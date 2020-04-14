Home

James Bunn
James C. Bunn, of New Britain, Pa. passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. He was 72.

James was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late James Herbert Bunn and the late Betty Jane (Golder) Bunn.

A graduate of Pennridge High School class of 1965, James continued his education at New York University and received his BA in the Performing Arts in 1970. James was also a former Teacher for Central Bucks High School South.

James enjoyed theater and arts and was active with the County Theater in Doylestown.

He was an avid photographer and former Director of Programming for Suburban Cable.

He is survived his four sisters, Cheryl Worman & husband Dennis of Souderton, Pa., Debra Koehler & husband Paul and Tammy Dietrich & husband Harold both of Perkasie, Pa. and Cindy Lord & husband Albert of Carlisle, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to; Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 14, 2020
