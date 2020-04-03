|
Hatboro Police Sergeant James C. Petrik, of Sellersville, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was 46.
He was the beloved husband of Lynn A. (Gosner) Petrik for 26 years.
Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was the son of the late James T. and Patricia (Olechnowicz) Petrik. He was a 1992 graduate of South Brunswick High School.
Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He had served in the infantry.
For the past 21 years, Jim had been employed by the Hatboro Police Department. Previously, he had worked as a police dispatcher with the Horsham Township Police Department.
Sgt. Petrik was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Spending time with his wife and children was vitally important to him, from baseball training and teaching life skills to the boys to being able to have one last family vacation before his oldest son left for USMC boot camp.
In addition to his wife, Sgt. Petrik is survived by his three sons, James R., Jason, and Justin, all of Sellersville; a brother, Jeff T. Petrik, his wife, Tasha, and their children, Lilly and Gracie, of North Brunswick, N.J.; his in-laws; a brother-in-law, his wife, and their two sons; and countless family and friends.
Service information will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sgt. Petrik's name to the Montgomery County Hero Fund at montgomerycountyherofund.org.
