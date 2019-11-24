|
James C. Ziccardi of Warwick Township passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence. He was 75.
Jim was the loving husband of Leigh Ziccardi. The couple would have celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Charles and Mildred Ziccardi.
Jim was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He served his country during the Vietnam Era.
Jim was employed at the Philadelphia Navy Yard as a progress man.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed working on his train set and doing projects to improve his family's home.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a son, James Ziccardi; a daughter, Jennifer McNulty (Brian); three stepchildren, Jennifer Getzler (Dave), William Seemiller (Cindy), Kristy Maginley (Tom); six grandchildren, Hugh, Destiny, Kyle, Mason, Logan, Gage; and a brother, Charles Ziccardi (Denise).
Jim's funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. at Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
