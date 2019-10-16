|
James E. "Jim" Albright of Ottsville, Pa. passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Quakertown Center, Quakertown, Pa. He was 75.
Born in Phillipsburg, N.J., Jim resided in New Britain, Pa. before moving to Ottsville, Pa. in 2013.
He was formerly employed as a professional bassist and traveled the United States playing for several acts. Jim later owned Lahaska Litho in Lahaska, Pa. and also worked the counter for Mark's Garage of Pipersville, Pa. He was a U.S. Marine veteran and served his country proudly.
He was the beloved husband for 42 years to Suzanne M. (Johnsen) Albright, and the devoted father of Jimmy Albright and wife, Lori, and Traci Myrick. He is also survived by four grandchildren.
A gathering will be held from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, followed by a service at 11:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Bucks County SPCA, www.bcspca.org, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 16, 2019