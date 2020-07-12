1/
James F. Blurton
James F. Blurton of Roslyn, Pa., Sep. 7, 1948 - July 2, 2020. He was 71.

Relatives and Friends are invited to the Viewing and Services on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, PA 19038: Rosary 9:15 a.m., Viewing 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery of West Conshohocken, 235 E. Matsonford Road, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements entrusted to Koller Funeral Home, Philadelphia, Pa.

To view obituary go to www.kollerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
