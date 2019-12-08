|
|
James F. Hanahan Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home in Warminster, Pa. He was 88.
He was the loving husband of Edith Hanahan for 66 years.
Jim is survived by his children, James Jr., Jeanne (Phil), Theresa Panasosky (Dan), and Joseph; six grandchildren, Kelly Dollinger, Kristin Johnson, Kyle, Drew Panasosky, Amanda, and Kaitlin; in addition to a great grandchild, Matthew Johnson Jr.
He was preceded in death by his son, John, and his siblings, John Hanahan and Mary Houlihan.
Jim grew up in Philadelphia and was one of three children. He was a graduate of West Catholic High School and LaSalle University, where he was on the rowing team. He went on to a long career in commercial printing.
Jim enjoyed photography, golf, traveling, making three generations of children laugh, reading the newspaper in his favorite chair and being surrounded by his family.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in James' Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Abington Hospice, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, or , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 in James' name would be appreciated.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019