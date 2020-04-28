|
James G. Boyer of Perkasie passed away at his residence on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was 88.
He was the beloved husband of Doris (Leatherman) Boyer. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on May 29.
Born in Sellersville, he was a son of the late Harvey K. and Lydia (Godshall) Boyer. A 1949 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Jim was a star athlete who played football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, and ran track.
Mr. Boyer was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, deployed to Germany with the 721st Transportation Truck Company in 1950 and serving on active duty until 1952. He spent 30 years in the Reserves, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major of the Sellersville Armory.
A Sellersville police officer in the 1960s, Jim was later employed by the former American Olean Tile, Lansdale, and Interstate Batteries. He retired from Sellersville Beer and Soda, although he continued to work part-time as a custodian and groundskeeper at the Sellersville Armory.
Mr. Boyer was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where he often volunteered in the kitchen.
Active with the Lions Club and the Kiwanis, Jim also served as president and vice-president intermittently on the Perkasie Borough Council for a total of 14 years. A member of the Perkasie Historical Society, Jim helped to operate the carousel. He was also named Pennridge Community Day Citizen of the Year in 2006.
An avid sportsman his entire life, Jim played Greenjackets football, Redbirds baseball, and Big 9 basketball as a young man. In later years, he enjoyed bowling and hunting and was a founding member of the Dutchman's Gun Club. Daily breakfast gatherings with friends, following his grandchildren's sporting events, and spending time on the front porch with his dog, "Tutu," were among his favorite things.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Boyer is survived by his two sons, J. Kent Boyer and his wife, Gayla, of Shenandoah, and Eric Boyer and his wife, Susan, of Souderton; his daughter, Lisa Boyer of Quakertown; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Senior and Gloriann Beer.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Boyer Jr. and Russell Boyer, and a son-in-law, Carl Karver.
All services are private. Interment with military honors will be held at Sellersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Boyer's name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 19 South 5th St., Perkasie, PA 18944, or to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,
Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2020