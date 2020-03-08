|
|
James G. Creighton of Buckingham, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late James H. Creighton, and Dorothy (Makem) Creighton, he resided in Buckingham since 1974.
He was the beloved Father of James C. Creighton (Maryann Creighton) Hendricks and Husband Jason, devoted Grandfather of Brooke, James, Gavin, and Haley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Maryann Creighton, and his brother Donald Creighton.
Jim was a graduate of Father Judge High School in Philadelphia, Pa.
After graduation, he joined the Army where he was able to travel extensively throughout Europe. He loved to share stories of his many adventures with his family, being sure to instill in them the love of travel.
Jim worked for Central Bucks School District as a Bus Driver for over 30 years.
Jim was legendary for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. There was no situation in life that he could not find some humor in. He lived a life of honesty and with integrity, always ensuring that he set the best example possible for his loved ones.
Services will be private.
Family requests that donations be made in his name to the . Also, in his honor, "Remember to always do the right thing, even when no one is looking."
Arrangements by: Cheryle Hearn Funeral Services at 215-794-5824.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
Doylestown
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020