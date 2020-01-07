|
James Gordon Skidmore III of Chalfont died peacefully at Doylestown Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the age of 69.
Jim is survived by his wife, Claire N. Skidmore; his son, Matthew G. Skidmore, wife Laura, and grandsons, Callahan and Harrison of New Jersey; his daughter, Allison C. Skidmore of Singapore; and his sister, Pamela Bissell of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James G. and Janet M. of North Carolina, and his brother-in-law, Lyle W. Bissell.
Jim was born Oct. 3, 1950 in Bronxville, NY and grew up in Norwalk, Conn. He was an avid equestrian and spent his childhood learning horsemanship, caring for horses, and competing in riding events.
Jim graduated from Norwalk High School in 1968 and attended St. Lawrence University, where he graduated in 1973 with a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry.
He met Claire Niederbuhl of Bloomingdale, NY at St. Lawrence, who graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics, and the two were married in 1973. Following their wedding, they moved to Philadelphia and then bought their first and only house in Chalfont in 1976, where they have resided for over 40 years. During their early years as newlyweds, Jim acquired his pilot's license and the two enjoyed vacationing in the Cessna.
Jim began his career for what was then Smith Kline and French Laboratories as a cardiovascular researcher. He continued in the medical field throughout his career, with time spent at Sterling- Winthrop, Sanofi, and most recently, 18 years at Merck prior to retiring in 2014. During his time at Merck, he was able to feed his interest in data metrics and profoundly enjoyed working alongside a great group of individuals.
He spent over 20 years volunteering as Corporate Treasurer for the Lenape Valley Recreation Council, which provides year-round intramural athletics for children in the surrounding area.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed asking difficult-to- answer questions, reading financial articles, providing trip recommendations, manicuring and maintaining his property, and acting as the pool recreation manager. Jim will always be remembered for his dry sense of humor, detailed and meticulous preparation, and willingness to give advice. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and he was very passionate about spending time with his family.
The family would like to thank the following organizations and people for their outstanding care over the years: Doylestown Health Internal Medicine Practice and their staff, specifically Dr. Gerald Eddy and Dr. Jon Walheim; Bucks County Medical Associates, PC and their staff, especially Dr. Stanford Gittlen, as well as Doylestown Hospital and their staff.
At the request of the family, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Doylestown Hospital Foundation (doylestownhealthfoundation.org/donate) Designation – Clark Center for Critical Care, In Memory of James Skidmore, or to Chal-Brit Regional EMS (chalfontems.org).
