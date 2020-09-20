1/1
James H. McGhee Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. McGhee Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was 75.

Jim was born in Philadelphia, to Florence (Thoms) and James H. McGhee Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne (Gabel); children, Scott (Kelley) and Heather Opferman (Robert); grandchildren, Alyssa and Melanie McGhee, and Ryan and Kaitlyn Opferman; and siblings, Thomas (Karen), Judith Hess (Don), Andrew, and Douglas McGhee. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie, in 2013.

Jim was a volunteer fireman with the Willow Grove Fire Company for many years, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was the former owner of McGhee Lawn Care Service. He retired in 2010, as the Transportation Manager for the Upper Moreland Township School District.

Interment with military honors will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.

Jim's family has requested donations in his name be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.

Condolences may be sent to Jim's family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGhee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved