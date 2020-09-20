James H. McGhee Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was 75.Jim was born in Philadelphia, to Florence (Thoms) and James H. McGhee Sr.He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne (Gabel); children, Scott (Kelley) and Heather Opferman (Robert); grandchildren, Alyssa and Melanie McGhee, and Ryan and Kaitlyn Opferman; and siblings, Thomas (Karen), Judith Hess (Don), Andrew, and Douglas McGhee. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie, in 2013.Jim was a volunteer fireman with the Willow Grove Fire Company for many years, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was the former owner of McGhee Lawn Care Service. He retired in 2010, as the Transportation Manager for the Upper Moreland Township School District.Interment with military honors will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.Jim's family has requested donations in his name be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.Condolences may be sent to Jim's family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton