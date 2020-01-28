Home

Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
James Morrell
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
James H. Morrell

James H. Morrell Obituary
James H. Morrell of Perkasie, Pa., formerly of Bedminster Township, Pa., passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville, Pa. He was 90.

He was the husband of the late Sarah (Shelley) Morrell. The couple had been married 60 years until her passing on Sept. 13, 2010.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late James Henry Wiley Morrell and Lillian (Cook) Morrell.

Mr. Morrell worked for 29 years manufacturing grinding wheels in Bristol, Pa. At the same time, he worked for a trash collection business in Bedminster. He ended his working career driving and delivering cars and then in security for the Manheim Auto Auction, Hatfield, Pa. until the 1990s.

He served with the Pennsylvania National Guard in Fort Indiantown Gap from 1949 until 1957.

Mr. Morrell and his family had a small farm in Bedminster Township for many years, where he enjoyed taking care of his animals. A very loving and caring father, his greatest joy was taking care of and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, James H. Morrell and his wife, Carol-Lynn, of Jim Thorpe, Pa., Francis Perry Morrell and his wife, Chrisie, of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Brenda Klausfelder of Bedford, Pa., 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, David Morrell in 2012, and a granddaughter, Heather Dawn Belott in 2018.

His funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, Inc., 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144, or dav.org/donate.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 28, 2020
