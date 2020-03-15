|
|
James H. Ridge of Warminster passed away peacefully at his home March 8, 2020. Born in Norristown, Pa. He was 72.
James is survived by his wife Judith Ridge (Dautcher); his children Michael (Kristen) and Jim Jr. (Stacia); his grandchildren Mackenzie, Gabrielle, Madison, and Savanna. Also surviving is his large adopted family including Eliot and Gerald.
A graveside service will be held in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 15, 2020