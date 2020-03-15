Home

James H. Ridge

James H. Ridge Obituary
James H. Ridge of Warminster passed away peacefully at his home March 8, 2020. Born in Norristown, Pa. He was 72.

James is survived by his wife Judith Ridge (Dautcher); his children Michael (Kristen) and Jim Jr. (Stacia); his grandchildren Mackenzie, Gabrielle, Madison, and Savanna. Also surviving is his large adopted family including Eliot and Gerald.

A graveside service will be held in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.

Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 15, 2020
