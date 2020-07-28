1/
James J. Callahan III
James J. Callahan III passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence, Artman Home in Ambler, Pa., at the age of 95.

James was born in Worchester, Mass. in 1925 to the late James J. Callahan Jr. and Mary (Deenen) Callahan. He served as a U.S. Naval Officer in both World War II and the Korean War.

Between the wars, he entered Harvard University and earned a degree in Engineering Sciences with the Class of 1948.

As a licensed professional engineer, he worked for Western Electric Company and then was transferred to AT&T, from which he retired in 1987.

Jim was an avid golfer for 60 years and a lifelong magician who performed as "Mr. Callahan the Magic Man."

James was married for 64 years to the late Helen Callahan.

He is survived by three sons, James, Kevin (Kim), and Brian, and six grandchildren, Brooke, Kevin Jr., Brett, Michael, Nicole and Scott.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Luke's Church 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA 19038, where the family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, 3900 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
