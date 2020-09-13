James J. Fallon passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Doylestown. He was 93.
Born in Bristol, son of the late James and Margaret O'Donnell Fallon. He was raised in Bristol Borough, resided in West Bristol for many years, and had been a Doylestown resident for the past 22 years.
Mr. Fallon served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for two years, being honorably discharged in 1946. He retired after many years of service as a chemist at Rohm & Haas in Bristol. Mr. Fallon was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Pius XII Council #4765, Croydon.
Husband of the late Stella Fallon, he is survived by his children, James Fallon and Patricia Littley and her husband, Ronald Jr.; two grandchildren, Kristen Gerth (Jerry), and Ronald J. Littley (Michele Sarazan); and several nieces and nephews. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Fallon and John "Jack" Fallon, and two sisters, Marie Lawyer and Marjorie Fallon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Del Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or alz.org/DELVAL
.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Boroughwww.wadefh.com