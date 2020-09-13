1/1
James J. Fallon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Fallon passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Doylestown. He was 93.

Born in Bristol, son of the late James and Margaret O'Donnell Fallon. He was raised in Bristol Borough, resided in West Bristol for many years, and had been a Doylestown resident for the past 22 years.

Mr. Fallon served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for two years, being honorably discharged in 1946. He retired after many years of service as a chemist at Rohm & Haas in Bristol. Mr. Fallon was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Pius XII Council #4765, Croydon.

Husband of the late Stella Fallon, he is survived by his children, James Fallon and Patricia Littley and her husband, Ronald Jr.; two grandchildren, Kristen Gerth (Jerry), and Ronald J. Littley (Michele Sarazan); and several nieces and nephews. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Fallon and John "Jack" Fallon, and two sisters, Marie Lawyer and Marjorie Fallon.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Del Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or alz.org/DELVAL.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved