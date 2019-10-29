|
|
James Kaul Fain, "Jim," of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was 55.
Born in Evanston, Ill., Jim resided in Bay Village and Medina, Ohio before moving to Doylestown in 1991.
Jim graduated from Bay High and received a B.S. in Manufacturing Engineering from Miami University, where he was active in the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. He pursued graduate studies in Manufacturing Systems Engineering at Lehigh University.
Jim was a Lead Manufacturing Engineer at the Ford Motor Company/Visteon Systems North Penn Electronics facility in Lansdale, Pa. for over 18 years, followed by a career as a planning engineer consultant.
He enjoyed music, woodworking, building, gardening, and reading history, especially about the Vietnam and Civil Wars. He was a fan of Notre Dame football, Cleveland Indians baseball and Browns football teams. Jim was known for his quiet wit, gentle presence, fondness for a good microbrew accompanied by a loaded hot dog and, above all, love for his family and friends.
Jim was the beloved husband for 30 years to Carey (Mohnasky) Fain; devoted and loving father of Patrick J. Fain; cherished son of Anne Fain and the late John Fain; dear brother of Timothy Fain (Larissa), Susan Fain, Ellen Fain, Terrence Fain (Kate), and Carolyn Fain; dear brother-in-law of Paula Faubel (Craig), and the late Duane Mohnasky (survived by his wife, Christine); uncle of Margaret, Brenna and Cameron Fain, Jenny Traska, Mandy Chadwell, Brian Wasko, and Johnny, Michael and Luke Mohnasky; and loving nephew of Betty Fain and Marge Kalsch.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where his Funeral Mass will begin at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938, (www.bcspca.org)
Send condolences through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 29, 2019