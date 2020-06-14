James L. Knight
James LeRoy Knight, a resident of North Wales, passed away on June 09, 2020 at Manor Care Montgomeryville. He was 83.

Jim was a proud US Marine Corp Veteran. He is survived by his beloved life partner Mary C. Glessner. Jim was the loving father of Kenneth J. Knight (Deborah) and Kimberly J. Knight and the devoted grandfather of Deborah Lee, Christopher, Jared, Taylor and Emily; great grandfather of nine and great great grandfather of one.

He is also survived by his siblings Chester Knight and Sally Wilmer and Mary's family; her son Thomas W. Glessner (Lauren) and granddaughter Claire Elizabeth.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service with military honors, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940. To express condolences please visit the website listed below.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home

Richboro

www.campbellfh.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
