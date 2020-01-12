|
James Leigh Ruos, who led a life deeply connected to nature, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home in Paris, Va. with his beloved wife, Mary Carlson Ruos, and his faithful dog, "Obi," at his side.
Born in Doylestown, Pa. in 1934, the son of Clifton Peale Ruos and Martha Bunting Ruos, he graduated from Gettysburg College with a degree in Biolgoy in 1956 and did graduate work at the University of Wyoming and at Humboldt State College in California. A former resident of Minnesota and Howard County, Md., he moved to Clark County, Va. in 1998.
An avid practitioner of the "royal sport," Ruos worked with falconers worldwide to support the sport, to restore imperiled populations of birds-of-prey, and to mentor young people entering the ancient art centered on the inexplicable, largely mystical, bond between handler and bird.
Ruos served in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 21 years, at an eventful time when conservation was maturing into the modern environmental movement. After retirement, he founded the Caribbean Islands Travel Service, offering specialized destination travel to a major naturist resort on St. Martin and 13 other properties.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Ruos is survived by three children, Carolyn, Jennifer, and James and their families.
His family regards his commitment to them and to the appreciation of nature and wild places as Ruos' greatest legacy.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Jim Ruos to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, Va. (brhospice.org) or to The Peregrine Fund's Archives of Falconry at the World Center for Birds-of-Prey in Boise, Idaho (peregrinefund.org).
Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Enders & Shirley Funeral Home,
Berryville, Va.
endersandshirley.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020