1/1
James M. Towsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Towsey of New Britain, Pa. passed away at his home while surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was 76.

Born in Indiana, Pa. to the late George Matthews and Margaret Elizabeth (Snyder) Towsey, Jim lived in Blairsville, Pa. before moving to New Britain nearly 44 years ago.

Jim attended Clarion University while starting a family. An avid sports fan, he owned Central Bucks Sports Cards for many years. He later worked as a proud and enthusiastic Central Bucks School District bus driver for over 15 years.

He had a vivacious spirit, an infectiously positive attitude, and wanted always to live life to its fullest. Nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family.

He was the beloved husband of the late Judy Towsey, the devoted father of David Towsey (Jennifer) and Dana Towsey (Stew Ellington), and the loving grandfather of Brian and Elizabeth Towsey and Felix Ellington.

Cremation services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved