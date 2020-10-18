James M. Towsey of New Britain, Pa. passed away at his home while surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was 76.
Born in Indiana, Pa. to the late George Matthews and Margaret Elizabeth (Snyder) Towsey, Jim lived in Blairsville, Pa. before moving to New Britain nearly 44 years ago.
Jim attended Clarion University while starting a family. An avid sports fan, he owned Central Bucks Sports Cards for many years. He later worked as a proud and enthusiastic Central Bucks School District bus driver for over 15 years.
He had a vivacious spirit, an infectiously positive attitude, and wanted always to live life to its fullest. Nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family.
He was the beloved husband of the late Judy Towsey, the devoted father of David Towsey (Jennifer) and Dana Towsey (Stew Ellington), and the loving grandfather of Brian and Elizabeth Towsey and Felix Ellington.
