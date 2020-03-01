|
James Milton Lloyd, formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully at his home in Warminster, Pa. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was 93.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March, 5, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1217 Wilson Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately.
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes,
Wilmington, Del.
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 1, 2020