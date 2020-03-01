Home

McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
1217 Wilson Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
1217 Wilson Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
James Milton Lloyd Obituary
James Milton Lloyd, formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully at his home in Warminster, Pa. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was 93.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March, 5, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1217 Wilson Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately.

For a complete obituary and online condolences visit the funeral home's web site below.

McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes,

Wilmington, Del.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 1, 2020
