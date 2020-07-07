1/1
James P. Bonner
James P. "Jim" Bonner of Wycombe, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital of Neuroscience of Philadelphia.

Jim was the beloved husband of Marlene (Yaraslowsky) Bonner; the couple shared 45 years of love, fun and memories.

Born Feb. 7, 1935 in Philadelphia, Jim was the son of the late Cornelius and Margaret (Sweeney) Bonner of Co. Donegal and Co. Mayo, Ireland. He was brother to the late Mary Rottinger and Jack Bonner.

Jim was a lifelong plumber who owned a successful family business, Aquarian Plumbing & Heating, Inc., for 45 years. He had a unique sense of humor that almost everyone enjoyed; and he loved to agitate everyone, especially his grandchildren.

Jim discovered his Irish roots in 1985 and his love for Ireland grew with each trip to visit relatives. Spending time "up the mountains" with family and friends was a release for Jim and you could always find him working on a project or relaxing with a Jameson in his hand.

In addition to his wife, Marlene, Jim will be missed tremendously by his children, Bonnie Bonner (John), Brian Bonner, Bret Bonner, Bruce Gold (Melanie), Michelle Ruiz (Dave), and Tori Waskiewicz (Vince), 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, with two more on the way.

"Gotcha Last"

Following current health and safety guidelines, and with the use of masks, relatives and friends are invited to greet Jim's family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Jim's interment will take place privately at Union Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned for a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.fluehr.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
