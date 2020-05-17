|
James R. Brame passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home, Mill Creek Farm and B&B in Buckingham.
He became the much loved husband of Kristina Jones later in his life.
He is preceded by brother Henry and survived by sister Elaine and children Pamela, Lauren, James and Aaron.
A memorial may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions online to these thoroughbred horse rescues: www.faernj.com and www.ottbs.org and/or the at
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020