James R. Brame

James R. Brame Obituary
James R. Brame passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home, Mill Creek Farm and B&B in Buckingham.

He became the much loved husband of Kristina Jones later in his life.

He is preceded by brother Henry and survived by sister Elaine and children Pamela, Lauren, James and Aaron.

A memorial may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions online to these thoroughbred horse rescues: www.faernj.com and www.ottbs.org

To share your fondest memories of James please visit the website below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -