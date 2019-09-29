Home

Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-2763
James Gross
James R. Gross Obituary
James R. Gross died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Pine Run Care Center. He was 90.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jim had lived in Buckingham Twp. for 35 years before moving to Perkasie in 2014.

A United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War, Jim was a licensed airplane pilot flying out of Doylestown, Pemberton, Princeton and Pennington airports. Jim enjoyed building, working on and flying experimental model airplanes, and was a model airplane enthusiast.

Jim retired from US Steel in1985 as a crane operator after 26 years of employment.

Son of the late William and Irene Gross, he is survived by his wife of 62 years Eleanor Schell Gross; two sons, James R. Gross Jr., (Kim), Jeffrey Gross (Carolynn), one daughter Michelle Weiss (Rick), his six grandchildren, Jennifer Biundo, Tristian Gross, Stephanie Gross, Victoria Weiss, Danielle Gross, Emily Weiss, his four great grandchildren, Michael, Coulton, Salvatore and Isabella.

Graveside services with United States Army Military Honors will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Doylestown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Delaware Valley Radio Control Club c/o Ed Meyers, 228 Winchester Dr., Horsham, PA 19044.

For further information, visit the website below.

Garefino Funeral Home

Lambertville, N.J.

www.GarefinoFuneralHone.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019
