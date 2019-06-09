Home

James Richard Souder Obituary
James Richard Souder of Perkasie passed away and entered eternal life Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was 84.

He was the beloved husband of Lenore M. (Godlewski) Souder for 62 years.

Born in Perkasie, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mabel H. (Hendricks) Souder. Jim was a 1953 graduate of Sell-Perk High School.

Mr. Souder was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during peace time in Germany from 1957 to 1959, that included duties of a Training NCO. A letter of appreciation received from his Company Commander noted his exceptional service and his efforts to further their athletic program and his contributions towards good sportsmanship and morale.

Jim had been employed for more than 40 years at Precision Tube, North Wales, holding various positions in copper tubing production and machine maintenance.

Mr. Souder was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Perkasie.

Jim was very athletic and loved sports. He excelled in track and football. As a young man, Jim had played football for Sell-Perk High School and broke their jinx with big rival Quakertown by scoring a touchdown in the closing minute of a Thanksgiving game. Later, he played football on the men's Green Jacket team and softball in the church league, where he developed a reputation as a formidable pitcher. He had also enjoyed backyard games with family and friends and any opportunity to participate in sports or watch football and baseball.

Compassionate, humble, and determined, Jim met challenges in life with fortitude and strength. He was known for his readiness to help others and his soft- heart for animals. Jim took great pride in his work and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Jim loved his family- his greatest joy- and treasured his friends. He was proud of each of his children and grandchildren. His children count him as the "best father you could have" and always a steady presence in their lives. His grandchildren loved him for his sense of humor and spending time with them throughout their years.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Souder is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Richard Souder (Donna Lord) of Sellersville and Stephen John Souder of Boyertown; two daughters, Karen Lee Badger and her husband, David Royse, of Lexington, Ky., and Sandra Helen Souder (Jonathan Kulak) of Point Pleasant; and three grandchildren, Jeffrey Charles Souder, Wesley Richard Souder, and Aspen Chandra Souder Winn (Trevan Isaiah).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack K. Souder, and a sister, Shirley D. Souder.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, in First United Methodist Church, 501 Market St., Perkasie, PA 18944, where a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment with military honors will follow in South Perkasie Evangelical Cemetery, Perkasie.

Memorial donations in Mr. Souder's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to First United Methodist Church at the address above.



Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
