|
|
James (Jim) Robert Frantz passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was 84.
Born in Scranton, Pa., he moved with his parents to Buckingham, and graduated from Central Bucks high school where he was very active in football, basketball, baseball and wrestling. After he graduated, he spent four years in the Air Force and was stationed in Greenville, Miss. He was a jet mechanic and also played baseball for the Greenville Air Force Team; it was there that he met his wife, June, of 63 years.
Jim had his own business, Frantz Antenna Service for 40 years. He served as president of the Doylestown Jaycees in 1965 and played a leading role in the forming of the Doylestown YMCA. He was a wrestling coach for Warrington athletics; and he belonged to the Doylestown rotary for several years. In addition, he was a bass fisherman who made the nationals for many years and an avid golfer. In 2002, Jim had a massive stroke; he was forced to retire and spent the next 17+ years in a strong physical fight.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Elizabeth Lilly-Frantz, and son, James Robert Frantz Jr. who passed away in 2018.
He is survived by his wife, June, his daughters Julie Flack and Jeanise Dimitri. He is also survived by his grandchildren Clinton Flack and his wife Jessica, Shantel Keefrider and her husband Brian and Colton Dimitri; and his great grandsons Rhett and Lincoln.
The family will be having a celebration of his life on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Friends and family are welcome to stop in to the Frantz Residence, 2681 Swamp Road, Furlong, PA 18925 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shantel Keefrider, 7 Schiavone Drive, Ambler PA 19002 for his great-grandson Rhett's fight of pediatric stroke and epilepsy.
Send condolences to the website below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, 344 North Main Street,
Doylestown, PA 18901
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 31, 2019