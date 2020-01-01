|
James S. "Jim" Waeltz of Horsham passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 17th. He was 60.
He was the husband of Monica (Klein) Waeltz and father of David and Corinna.
Born in Abington, Pa., he was the son of the mate Dallas and Betty Waeltz (Morrissey).
He was a 1977 graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High School.
Jim was a Senior Machinist with DE Technologies of King of Prussia. His hobbies included photography, camping, exploring with his children and grandchildren, history, watching all sports, especially the Phillies, collecting vinyl and meticulous seasonal care of his yard. Though he took pride in all of his pursuits, all pale in comparison to the pride with which he celebrated his two children and three grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Monica; son Dave (Ellie) Waeltz, daughter Corinna (Dave) Loux; grandsons: James and Jacob Loux and granddaughter, Lorraine Waeltz, as well as his siblings: Suzanne (Steve), Thomas, Matthew (Lori), Robert (Patty), Michele (David), and David (Diane) and extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lorraine (Bauer) Klein, and sister-in-law, Dot Waeltz.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020 at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where friends may call from 9 a.m., until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to: The Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network, 3074 Brookchase Blvd., Fort Mill, SC 29707 or at (https://www.netcancerawareness.org/donations-funding/).
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 1, 2020