|
|
James Samuel Sacchetta (August 10,1936 - May 13, 2020) was born August 10, 1936, in Philadelphia Pa. He was 83.
Jimmy was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Germantown High School. Jimmy was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus member. He owned and operated an Esso gas station in Glenside, Pa for eight years.
In 1968, Jimmy moved to Hatboro Pa and opened an Exxon Service station on County Line and York Rd in Hatboro. He retired after 49 years. Jimmy lived hard and loved hard. He enjoyed spending time at his second home in Wildwood Crest.
His hobbies included boating, fishing and taking care of his lawn but spending time with his family was what he cherished most in life! His pride and joy was his family.
Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Barbara A. Sacchetta (Whalen), his children James S. Sacchetta Jr. (Dianne), Thomas F. Sacchetta (Susan), Barbara A. Striano (Chris), Maribeth E. Magarity (Joseph), and Marc T. Sacchetta, 21 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his brother Francis Sacchetta (Irene), sister-in-law Joan Ditommaso (Saverio), and Frances Sacchetta.
Preceded in death by his mother Carmella Sacchetta, father Frank Sacchetta, brother Anthony Sacchetta, sisters-in-law Eileen Schick (Chuck), and brothers-in-law James Whalen (Ceil).
Due to the current restrictions the family will have a private burial. At a later date, a memorial will be held to celebrate Jimmy's life.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020