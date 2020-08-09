If there's one thing to remember about James T. Fingleton, it's that he did it his way. Jim passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. He was 85 years old and was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Denise D. Fingleton.Jim was born to the late Thomas and Agnes Fingleton. He was born and raised in Chicago, and was a resident of Doylestown for 43 years.He was the devoted father of James G. (Jennifer Gass), Michael (Dana), Laura Soldano (William), Brian (Laurie), Thomas (Joy), and Christina Lieb (Matthew); beloved grandfather of Matthew, Christopher, Megan, Sam, Erin, Morgan, Ryan, Austin, Jacqueline, Steven, Alexa, Andrew, Allie, Kieran, and Brodie; cherished great- grandfather of Charlie and Grace; honored adopted grandfather of Maddie Vogel and Malcolm Hillman; and loving brother to the late Joan Enyart, Beverly Conway, and Barry Fingleton.The pillars of Jim's life were faith and family. He was a daily communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and his devotion to Christ was a stronghold throughout his entire life. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, providing for his family through a successful career in engineering and marketing at Honeywell, and in real estate after retirement.Jim was well travelled, well read, and well spoken. He was renowned for his sharp wit and dry humor. Jim had a lifelong passion for golf, both watching and playing.As we look back on his life, Jim's own words come to mind: "Good show."A private funeral Mass will be held for close family.In lieu of flowers, donations in gratitude of Sr. Delores Burkhardt SSJ, can be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 9701 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown