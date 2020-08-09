1/1
James T. Fingleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
If there's one thing to remember about James T. Fingleton, it's that he did it his way. Jim passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. He was 85 years old and was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Denise D. Fingleton.

Jim was born to the late Thomas and Agnes Fingleton. He was born and raised in Chicago, and was a resident of Doylestown for 43 years.

He was the devoted father of James G. (Jennifer Gass), Michael (Dana), Laura Soldano (William), Brian (Laurie), Thomas (Joy), and Christina Lieb (Matthew); beloved grandfather of Matthew, Christopher, Megan, Sam, Erin, Morgan, Ryan, Austin, Jacqueline, Steven, Alexa, Andrew, Allie, Kieran, and Brodie; cherished great- grandfather of Charlie and Grace; honored adopted grandfather of Maddie Vogel and Malcolm Hillman; and loving brother to the late Joan Enyart, Beverly Conway, and Barry Fingleton.

The pillars of Jim's life were faith and family. He was a daily communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and his devotion to Christ was a stronghold throughout his entire life. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, providing for his family through a successful career in engineering and marketing at Honeywell, and in real estate after retirement.

Jim was well travelled, well read, and well spoken. He was renowned for his sharp wit and dry humor. Jim had a lifelong passion for golf, both watching and playing.

As we look back on his life, Jim's own words come to mind: "Good show."

A private funeral Mass will be held for close family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in gratitude of Sr. Delores Burkhardt SSJ, can be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 9701 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved