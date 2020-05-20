|
James T. McCook, of Hatfield, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was 83.
He was the beloved husband of Mae (McAleer) McCook, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born June 23, 1936 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James A. and Mary (Perril) McCook.
Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards and vacationing at beach resorts with family and lifelong friends.
Mostly he treasured his wife, children and grandchildren.
He proudly shared stories of family members achieving success, being thoughtful, acting smart or being funny.
In addition to his wife Mae, he is survived by his children Michele Lyon and her husband Mark, Sean McCook and his wife AnneMarie, Bebe Gaynor and her husband Joe; grandchildren James, Kevin and Melissa Lyon, Cecilia, Michaela, Thomas and Sean McCook, Leah and Alex Gaynor; sisters June Robinson and Joyce Symington.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, services for James will be private.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James's name may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .
Published in The Intelligencer on May 20, 2020