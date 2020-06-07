James T. Menszak
James T. Menszak of Perkasie, Pa. passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township, Pa. He was 73.

He was the husband of Mary (Sine) Menszak. The couple had celebrated their 41st Wedding Anniversary on May 20, 2020.

Born in Sellersville, Pa., he was the son of the late M. Theodore and A. Elizabeth (Kniesner) Menszak. He was a 1964 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, Pa.

Jim began his career as an auto mechanic during the late 1960s at the service station located at Seventh & Arch Streets in Perkasie. He acquired the business in 1979, renaming it Jim's Service Center, which he owned and operated until retiring in 2014.

He was a former member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, Perkasie, and a life member of the Sellersville Fire Company.

A NASCAR and antique car enthusiast, Jim loved repairing and restoring cars. He owned a 1963 ½ Ford Galaxy and a 1934 Ford Pick-Up Truck, which he showed at numerous car shows over the years. An avid golfer, Jim was proud to have the distinction of making a "hole-in-one." He also was a dedicated fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football and Philadelphia Phillies baseball teams.

Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Karen Stellabott and her husband, Steve, of Perkasie, and Heidi Gehman and her husband, Jeffrey, of Telford, Pa.; two granddaughters, Emily Stellabott and Hannah Stellabott and her fiancé, Eric McCrorie; and a sister, Judith Strug of Souderton, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, W. Andrew Guttman, in 1996.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Kellers Church Cemetery, 3668 Ridge Rd., Perkasie (Kellers Church), PA 18944.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith at Newtown, P.O. Box 3068, Newtown, CT 06470-3068, or to Sellersville Fire Company, P.O. Box 315, 2 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 7, 2020.
