James Thomas Rubright died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Healthcare Center in Richlandtown. He was 96.
Born Feb. 24, 1923, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary (Richards) Rubright, and the husband of Marlene (Smith) Rubright, to whom he was married 67 years at the time of his passing.
James was a longtime pastor to the people of the greater Pennridge community, serving as both a volunteer chaplain at Grand View Hospital and at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Dublin for over 25 years, during which time "Pastor Jim" celebrated his 50-year ordination anniversary before retiring. Prior to Dublin, he served at St. Paul's UCC in Sidney, Ohio, after having fulfilled his first full-time duties at the Christ UCC Church in Kulpsville, Pa. Upon retirement, he became an active member of the First United Church of Christ in Quakertown.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II as a Medic on the front lines, landing in Normandy on D-Day + 1. Through the GI Bill, he earned a B.A. in Philosophy from Franklin and Marshall, BD and MD from Lancaster Seminary.
Spending time with family and friends was his first love. Over the years Jim and Marlene enjoyed traveling together with their girls to several World's Fairs, Florida, Mexico, Israel, and a six-week pulpit exchange in Lytham St. Anne's in England. Jim was always ready for a good game of pinochle or bridge with friends or a family board or card game with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Organski (husband, Thomas Koehler), and grandchildren, Heather and James Meier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Hilt, and his brothers, Richard and Francis "Dyke" Rubright.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at First United Church of Christ, 151 S. 4th St., Quakertown, where calling hours will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 20, 2020