James "Amos" Triantafilou, a lifetime resident of Hatboro, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was 87.
He was the loving husband of the late Blanche (Blake) Triantafilou, with whom he had shared 44 years of marriage.
Born in Abington, he was son of the late Amos and Kassandra (Porgeotis) Triantafilou.
He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Fischer and Porter for 43 years.
He enjoyed all sports especially football and golf and spending time with his family. Most recently, he was inducted into the Upper Moreland Hall of Fame for his high school football achievements.
He is survived by his son, James Triantafilou Jr. (Lois); his daughter, Lisa Triantafilou (Robert); and his two granddaughters, Rachel and Erica.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna.
His family will receive relatives and friends after 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, in Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Rd., Hatboro, where his funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. His interment will follow in Hatboro Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Artman Lutheran Home Benevolent Fund, 250 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
Baskwill Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 24, 2019