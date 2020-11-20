James "Jim" Wheelock
James "Jim" Wheelock of Glenside, PA passed away suddenly on November 17, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. He was 53 years young.
Born in Willingboro, NJ, he and his family moved to Pennsylvania while he was still a child and most of his growing up years were spent in Ambler, PA. Graduating from Wissahickon High School in 1985, Jim's main career was as a stagehand, a job that he enjoyed immensely. He also loved to travel and, as a young adult, spent time following the Grateful Dead throughout much of the United States and parts of Europe, developing lifelong friendships along the way. To celebrate his 50th birthday Jim again traveled to Europe, this time to see multiple performances by the Rolling Stones. Jim greatly enjoyed playing guitar and making music with his brother Steve and his friends. He also spent many happy years attending and working at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, camping with his Fish family. Jim was known for his big heart, his love of life, and was always there when anyone needed him.
Jim is survived by his brother Steve Wheelock (Kim Dieterichs); his aunt Gerry (Frank) Ramos; and three cousins, Frank Ramos Jr., Marlene (Rick) Gilchrist, and Jaime (Mike) Verdi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Wheelock and Camille (Stoecker) Segaline.
Services will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's honor to Save The Music Foundation, 1515 Broadway, Floor 21, New York, NY 10036, savethemusic.org
or to the organization of your choice.
