Jan Michael "Mike" Bishop of Hatfield, Pa. passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 72.
He was the son of the late Willis and Mildred (Detweiler) Bishop of Blooming Glen.
Mike was the husband of Mai Huynh Bishop. They were married for more than 50 years.
Mr. Bishop attended schools in the Pennridge School District. His first year was in a one room school house in Hilltown.
His lifelong interests were riding and racing motorcycles, having owned 23 motorcycles and riding 150,000 miles over the years.
Mr. Bishop was a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclist Association. In his youth Mike raced motorcycles at local scrambles tracks. He also rode Enduros in the tri-state area and earned a "B" rider license with the East Coast Enduro Association. Exploring roads in the New Jersey Pine Barrens, the back roads of Upper Bucks County and in Virginia and West Virginia was his passion. He enjoyed the great outdoors and nature photography.
All his life Mike continued his search for understanding of the universe and the meaning of life. He believed in love of family, the miracle of life, the beauty of nature and empathy and justice for the underprivileged.
Mr. Bishop was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam in 1967-68, earning the Army Commendation, service and campaign medals while serving in the 125st Signal, in support of the 25th Infantry Division at Cu Chi and at artillery fire support bases. While in Vietnam he met his bride to be, Mai. After his discharge in 1968, he returned to Vietnam to marry the love of his life. He found employment with a contract service providing power plant operation and maintenance for Air Force bases in the war zone.
Their son, Terence, was born in Saigon in 1969. At the end of the work contract in 1970, Mike, Mai and their son returned to Blooming Glen, Pa. Mr. Bishop was employed by local electrical contractors and for many years at Montgomery County Community College as a mechanical supervisor. In 1979 he left to travel to Greenland to work on the Distant Early Warning Line (DEWLINE). He returned home that same year to find employment with the Chalfont Borough Water Dept. and later as the Superintendent of Public Works.
He remained with the borough for 31 years. He suffered a stroke and retired in 2010.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mai; his son, Terence and his wife, Amy; his sister, Dorothy, wife of Howard Oliver; and brothers, James and his wife, Kathy, twin brothers Jon Ray and his wife, Diane, and Jay Roy and his wife, Edna.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Sandra K. Mayer and Darlene, wife of the late Raymond McGinn.
A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 23, 2019