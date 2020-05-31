Jane B. Schultz
Jane Schultz of Southampton Estates passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was 88.

Jane was the loving wife of Elwood Schultz for nearly 29 years.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Lucille (Clarke) Bruggemann.

Jane enjoyed working at North-West Electric from 1965 until her retirement. She did not slow down and joined her husband, Elwood, in making a variety of woodcrafts and selling their art pieces at local craft fairs.

She was compassionate and selfless, Jane spent many years volunteering and leading hospital auxiliaries at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Holy Redeemer Hospital, and started the auxiliary at Warminster General Hospital after her second husband, Mario Visco, passed away in 1981. Her efforts were able to assist in purchasing hospital equipment and other supplies.

Jane enjoyed many hobbies which included reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and playing Bridge and Pinochle with friends.

Jane was a true lady of grace and dignity and will be missed by her children, Andrew Good (Brenda) and Julia Maxwell (John), her grandchildren, Brandon Good, Jesse Good, Kevin Maxwell, and Karen Maxwell, and great- grandson, Colten Maxwell. She will also be missed by Elwood's daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Dave Taylor and their children, Keefer and Kyle.

Services will be at a later date.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com

Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
