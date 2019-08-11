|
Jane Elizabeth Shaffer Belli passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the age of 95.
Jane was born in Chester, Pa. and grew up in Doylestown. She graduated from Doylestown High School in 1942.
She enlisted in the Women's Army Corps in 1945, where she stayed until 1950. During her enlistment she was a secretary to many officers and spent two years in Germany as secretary to the WAC Staff Director, who was in charge of all the WAC's in Europe. During her time in Germany she won many medals for swimming, diving and figure skating. She traveled extensively to Paris, Switzerland, Belgium, Holland, Denmark, Sweden and Luxembourg. Upon her return she worked at Fisher and Porter in Warminster, where she met her husband, the late Robert Belli.
She is survived by her two sons, Blair Belli and Keith Belli (Kristen McCandless); four grandchildren, Ariel (Dennis Lipschultz), Kyle, Jacob (Kelley Jackson Belli) and Kevin; two step- grandchildren, Logan Clark (Andrew Koral) and Dylan Clark; two great-grandchildren, Rowan Belli and Daniel Lipschultz; and one step- great-granddaughter, Haven Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brook.
A private memorial will be held to celebrate her life.
