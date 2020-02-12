|
Jane Enola (Wiley) Smith, a native of Doyletown, Pa., passed peacefully at her Acton, MA home on Feb. 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 89.
The daughter of the late George and Enola (Bassett) Wiley, Jane attended school in the Buckingham Township District where she was an active member of the choral group, played piano and was the Vice President of her graduating Class of 1948. She went on to receive a BA in Education from Millersville College.
She married the late Charles E. Smith in 1952, where they lived together in Doylestown before relocating to Acton, MA. in the fall of 1966. Jane is survived by her three children and their spouses: Jack & Donna Smith, Charles & Deborah Smith, all of MA, and Deborah (Smith) & James Gordon of NH. She was the proud grandmother of Melissa Smith, Ashley (Smith) & husband Nathan Sears, Justin Smith & Bradley Gordon. Jane was the dear sister to Thomas Wiley & wife Dorothy Wiley, and the late Shirley (Wiley) McClure & late husband Frank McClure. Mrs. Smith is survived by her nieces, nephews & many dear friends including her best friend, Nancy Yerkes of Furlong, PA.
A graveside service will be held for close family and friends at 10 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 15th in Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA. A Celebration of Life service is Sat. Feb. 22nd at 10 a.m. in the Acton Congregational Church, Acton, MA.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers Jane's family would appreciate donation to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, online at lcfamerica.org
