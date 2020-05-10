|
|
Jane Hartzel Henderson of Eureka, Pa. died Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 90 and the wife of the late Robert Henderson, to whom she had been married for 67 years and preceded her in death in July 2018.
Jane was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph M. Hartzel and E. Mae Kohler Hartzel.
Jane was an Alumna of Ursinus College, having majored in English and graduating with honors. She had a lifelong love of books and a fierce interest in politics. She worked as a senior marketing manager. She was a devoted, lifelong member of Pleasantville United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her four children: Robert Henderson (Bonnie), Beth Henderson, Jennifer Henderson (Oscar Montiel) and William Henderson (Darlene Kleinschmidt), her grandsons: Erik Henderson (Kelley), Colin Henderson (Stephanie) and W. Jakk Kleinschmidt, and her great-grandchildren: Riley and James Henderson.
Services will be held once restrictions have been lifted.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020