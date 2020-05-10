The Intelligencer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane H. Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane H. Henderson Obituary
Jane Hartzel Henderson of Eureka, Pa. died Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 90 and the wife of the late Robert Henderson, to whom she had been married for 67 years and preceded her in death in July 2018.

Jane was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph M. Hartzel and E. Mae Kohler Hartzel.

Jane was an Alumna of Ursinus College, having majored in English and graduating with honors. She had a lifelong love of books and a fierce interest in politics. She worked as a senior marketing manager. She was a devoted, lifelong member of Pleasantville United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her four children: Robert Henderson (Bonnie), Beth Henderson, Jennifer Henderson (Oscar Montiel) and William Henderson (Darlene Kleinschmidt), her grandsons: Erik Henderson (Kelley), Colin Henderson (Stephanie) and W. Jakk Kleinschmidt, and her great-grandchildren: Riley and James Henderson.

Services will be held once restrictions have been lifted.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now