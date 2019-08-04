Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Pritchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane H. Pritchard


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane H. Pritchard Obituary
Jane H. Pritchard passed away at her residence in the Wesley Enhanced Living Tower at Doylestown on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was 88.

Born Dec. 22, 1930 in Philadelphia, Jane was the daughter of the late Elenor (Parker) and Robert Holt.

She worked for many years as a human resource specialist at the FMC Corporation plant in Carteret, N.J.

In retirement she enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, and sewing to benefit the Wesley Benevolent Care Fund.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Pritchard, and her brother, Donald R. Holt.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Holt, nephews, Donald Holt Jr. and Dana Holt (Kim), two grand nieces and a grand nephew.

As Jane wished, no services were held and interment was private.

In remembrance, donations may be made in her name to the Wesley Benevolent Care Fund, 200 Veterans Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.