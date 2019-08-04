|
Jane H. Pritchard passed away at her residence in the Wesley Enhanced Living Tower at Doylestown on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was 88.
Born Dec. 22, 1930 in Philadelphia, Jane was the daughter of the late Elenor (Parker) and Robert Holt.
She worked for many years as a human resource specialist at the FMC Corporation plant in Carteret, N.J.
In retirement she enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, and sewing to benefit the Wesley Benevolent Care Fund.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Pritchard, and her brother, Donald R. Holt.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Holt, nephews, Donald Holt Jr. and Dana Holt (Kim), two grand nieces and a grand nephew.
As Jane wished, no services were held and interment was private.
In remembrance, donations may be made in her name to the Wesley Benevolent Care Fund, 200 Veterans Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019