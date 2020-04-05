|
Jane Locker Sproat of Jamison, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 93.
She was the daughter of the late Elsie (Mack) Locker and Warren Locker, and was preceded in death by her husband of over 61 years, Robert Lee "Bob" Sproat.
Jane was born Sept. 6, 1926. She spent most her youth in Rydal, Pa. and graduated from Abington High School. Following high school, Jane attended and graduated from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in Glenside, Pa. Following graduation, she worked as an administrative assistant at Standard Pressed Steel (which later became SPS Technologies) in Jenkintown, Pa., where she met her husband Bob.
Jane and Bob were married Sept. 25, 1954. They had two daughters, Jill and Sandy. Jane left SPS and became a full-time homemaker and mother.
In addition to raising two daughters, Jane was very involved with volunteer work. She volunteered at her daughters' school libraries. She also taught Sunday school at Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime member. She also volunteered at Blood Drives and Well Child Clinics.
Jane enjoyed golf at Doylestown Country Club. She especially enjoyed golf trips with her husband, two daughters and their families.
Jane loved dogs and had about a dozen or so over her lifetime. She loved being out in nature and enjoyed seeing deer, turkeys and other animals that frequented the area around her Bucks County home.
Most importantly, Jane was a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always had kind words for those around her and had a gentle, warm, generous spirit.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Jill Sproat of Lancaster, Pa. and Sandy Wyckoff of Charlotte, N.C., her grandsons, Matt Wyckoff and Rob Wolgemuth, and her son-in-law, Brad Wyckoff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18938 (www. bcspca.org) or Doylestown Health Hospice (doylestownhealth.org).
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 5, 2020