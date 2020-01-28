|
|
Jane M. Henninger of Lower Macungie Township passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Chester Edgar and Anna Bell Henninger.
Jane was a faithful member of Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church in Hartsville, Pa.
Jane worked as a clerk for J.B. Stetson. After retirement, Jane worked part-time for Asplundh Tree Service and volunteered at Abington Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Alma M. McKenzie, her nephew, Russell S. McKenzie Jr., and her two great nephews, Mark R. and Brian D. McKenzie.
Jane's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, where her family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 00241, or online at www.heart.org/donate.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 28, 2020