Jane N. Barndt of Wellsboro, Pa. passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Green Home in Wellsboro. She was 94.
Born June 13, 1926 in Elkland, Pa., Jane was the daughter of Homer and Mamie (Spencer) Niles. She graduated from Wellsboro High School with the Class of 1944, and earned a BS in Business Education from Bloomsburg University. She also graduated from courses of study in Penn State and Rider Universities.
Jane was a teacher and taught for 31 years, 27 of them in the Quakertown School District in Quakertown, Pa.
On Aug. 26, 1956, she married E. Ralph Barndt, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage until his death in 2008. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, a member, past president and past state president of B.P.W.
Jane is survived by her son, Fred S. Barndt, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Hugh Niles.
Burial will be at the St. Andrew's Union Cemetery in Perkasie, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to a charity of the donor's choice
.
