On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Janess Voigt, loving wife, mother of two children and grandmother of three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 65.
Janess was born Dec. 19, 1954. She married Richard Voigt on Oct. 11, 1974. They lived in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, Pa., for the past 34 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard "Ricky" Voigt Jr.
Jan is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Voigt Sr.; her loving daughter, Charlene Balbi and her husband, Stephen, and three grandchildren, Zachary, Haleigh and Jocelyn; her brother, Val Lamb Jr.; and her sister, Debbie Lamb.
Jan was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had worked for the Bucks County Courthouse for over 20 years. She had a soft spot for big dogs and especially loved her Saint Bernards. Jan enjoyed her "stitch and b****" sessions with friends. She loved to crochet and enjoyed making receiving blankets and hats for newborn babies for various local hospitals. She had just finished a batch of masks and ear savers for our front line healthcare workers.
Jan was quick to help out a friend in need with a car ride, a good ear or a shoulder to cry on. Jan loved her long talks on the front porch with Rick, talking daily to her daughter Charlene and was most passionate about spoiling her grandchildren Zachary, Haleigh and Jocelyn.
No services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Advocate Children's Heart Institute Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or at advocategiving.org.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville, Pa.
rwsnyderfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2020