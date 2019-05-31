|
|
Janet (Moorhead) Chapman passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Jack, the devoted mother of Lynn and Bruce, and grandmother of Andrew Chapman.
Janet lived in Huntingdon Valley for over 60 years and was involved in her community as a member of the Women's Club of Huntingdon Valley, Majority Inspector of Elections in Ward 1, and an Elder in the Gloria Dei Church. Janet believed in helping young women through advanced education and was active with the AAUW to accomplish that.
Janet was a school teacher early in her working life and later helped Jack with the family business, Chapman Industrial Finishes.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service Wednesday June 5, at Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service begins at 10 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the above named church.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2019