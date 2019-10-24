|
|
Janet M. Carroll of Ephrata, Pa., formerly of Warminster, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was 85.
Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Elizabeth (Johnson) Elville. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard.
Janet was the beautiful, loving wife of Millard T. Carroll.
Janet was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Narvon, Pa. She greatly enjoyed her church and her church family.
An avid gardener, Janet also enjoyed sewing, baking, collecting antiques, and her two cats. The owner of the Wee Folk Doll Shop in Doylestown, Janet not only sold new dolls but repaired and restored the old and treasured.
Janet was the amazing mother of Gene B., married to Nina A. (McKenzie), of Fountainville, Pa., James D. of Ephrata, Julie A. Alexander of Ephrata, Jennifer L., married to Jack Bellantoni, of Hatboro, Jill L. Floyd of Catasaqua, Pa., and Jacki-Lynn, married to Eric Kirchner, of Woodbridge, Va. Janet also was the much-loved grandmother of Jason A. and Christina B. Carroll, Jessi Clay, Se-ara Dawn, married to Tommy Marinelli, Mesa-Rey Alexander, Michael G., Rahmie G. and Zahey G. Munther, Eric Garnick, Erin Collins, Taylor Floyd, Morgan Elizabeth and Zoya Noelle Kirchner, and great grandmother of Savannah Alexander, Benjamin Garnick and Owen Carroll.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Janet's life at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 753 Mt. Zion Rd., Narvon, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 24, 2019