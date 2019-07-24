|
Janet S. (Stalker) Thompson of Hatboro passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 86.
Janet was the beloved wife of Eugene E. "Gene" Thompson Jr., with whom she celebrated over 62 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Emma Beatrice (Burdis) Stalker.
Janet grew up in Hatboro, attended Tyler School of Art, and Penn State University majoring in Art, and then raised a family alongside her husband. She was a member of Lehman Methodist Church.
In the '80s, she with her husband owned and operated a gift shop, Rosewood Card & Gift Shop, in Warminster for 10 years. She was a member of the Hatboro Lions Club, and was an advocate for Scouting, both boys and girls. Some of her participation included troop leader, council member, and cookie chairman. She was in the Yesteryear Doll's Club. She also found time to volunteer and do fundraising for The Village Players of Hatboro.
She enjoyed getting together with "The Girls" for lunches. In everything Janet did, she added her artistic flair for others to enjoy. And, she loved her family and enjoyed traveling with her husband.
In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her children, Gene Thompson, Daniel Thompson, Edward Thompson and wife, Christie, and Karen Fox and husband, James; her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Abbott and husband, William "Spike"; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her son, Robert Thompson.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, where her memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hatboro Lions Club, P.O. Box 471, Hatboro, PA 19040, www.lionsclubs.org/en/give-how-to-give/more-ways-to-give, and/or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, Parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 24, 2019