Janet Ruth Sugden (Wagner) passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was 86.
She was the loving wife of 45 years to the late Dr. William A. Sugden.
Born in Kingston, Pa., she is the daughter of Margaret E. Garrahan Severs (Wagner) and Fredrick L. Wagner, and step-daughter of Johnathan Burke Severs.
She is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Ludwig (Michael) of Franklin Tenn., Jennifer Sugden-Jones of Bridgeville, Pa., and Margaret Streams (Dale) of Mimbres, N.M.; six grandchildren: Robert, Matthew and Hailey Ludwig, Samantha Martucci and Emily and Hannah Streams ; one sister Barbara Walsh of Deming, N.M.
She was a graduate of Bloomsburg Teachers College.
She was very active in several organizations including the Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown Presbyterian church, and the Peach Valley Nature Center. She was also an Officer of Kings Path Questers Historical Society.
Made great memories with the Bopst Mountain Gang and golfing groups. Enjoyed yearly trips to Big Gull Lake in Canada and the Jersey shore. Loved to entertain family and friends. Janet loved to cook and was an avid gardener. She was excited by the soil and what it would grow!
Dad caught a lot of fish….but said Janet was "his greatest catch ever"!
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 N. Chapman Road Doylestown Pa 18901.
Services and Interment are private.
To share your fondest memories of Janet please visit the website below.
Leaver/Cable of Buckingham
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019