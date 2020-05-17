Home

Janice A. Brennan (Lovell) of Horsham, Pa. passed away April 28, 2020 at Majestic Oaks. She was 79.

Born in Phila., she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Gibson) Lovell. She was the wife of the late Joseph Brennan and loving mother of Christopher, Eric (Lenora) and the late Donna Marie Brennan.

She was the sister of Greg Lovell, Lorraine Thompson and Doris Harrison. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Aronel and Ashley Brennan and one great granddaughter.

Janice's memorial service will be held at a later date do to the Covid19 Pandemic.

Decker/Givnish

Life Celebration Home,

Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020
